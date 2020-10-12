Mamelodi Sundowns have confirmed the appointment of Steve Komphela as the first-team coach.

The gaffer is joining the side after resigning at Golden Arrows on Sunday. He will report to the ‘joint head coaches’ – Manqoba Mngqithi and Rhulani Mokwena -who were appointed to the post as replacements of Pitso Mosimane.

In a statement, the club said: “Masandawana let’s welcome Steve Komphela to the home of the Champions.

“He will join the Brazilians’ technical team as a First Team Senior Coach reporting to the Joint Head Coaches.”

