Azam FC striker Prince Dube says his main target this season is to help the team win silverware not for him to get the Golden Boot.

The Zimbabwean is leading the scoring chart with five goals after six games in the 2020/21 Tanzanian Premier League. He has two braces in his tally plus another two assists to his name.

“On the claims, I want to win the Golden Boot, I want to say that it is not in my mind, I don’t think I have ever thought about it, my main intentions now is to help Azam achieve the targets set for the season,” Dube told Sokaletu as cited by Goal.

“I am scoring the goals to help the team, I am not thinking about anything else, I want to score as many goals as I can so that the team can achieve what they want to achieve.

“I am not looking at the goals I score, I am looking at what the goals will help with the team at the end of the season, but if the goals come with the Golden Boot then that is fine, I don’t have a problem, but it is not my primary target for now.”

Dube, meanwhile, was not part of the team that won 3-1 against Mafunzo on Saturday due to a hamstring issue.

Fellow countryman Never Tigere featured in the game, netting a late goal that sealed Azam’s victory.

