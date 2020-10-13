Warriors coach Zdravko Logarušić has called for patience from everyone saying the players formulating and implementing his philosophy is a process which takes time.

The Croat oversaw his first match in charge of the country’s senior men’s national soccer team when they played out a goalless draw with Malawi in Blantyre on Sunday, a performance which came under scrutiny especially offensively.

Logarušić, who had very little time to asses his charges before the clash amid shambolic preparations by ZIFA, insists the Warriors will tick with time.

“Lets go step by step, its not an easy job. I’m not a magician who does things overnight, its a process which takes time and I’m hoping at the end of the process, all of us will be happy,” he told Soccer24.

“The Malawi game opened my eyes a bit. Of course some of the foreign-based players were not available and we ended up giving the opportunity to some players as replacements but every friendly game is important because we learn something from it.”

“We had one proper training in Malawi with the few players who were waiting for us there. Next time we just have to be better, better in all aspects as we prepare for the upcoming challenges,” added the coach.

Logarušić also detailed his philosophy and how he expects the team to play.

“African supporters love the passing game, quick passes and quick moves but I don’t want Zimbabwe to be just a passing team. Lets be versatile; If we need quick passes lets make them, if we need quick counter attack, then so be it. During the Malawi game, the players were not fit, so we made more passes and less running for the ball to do the running and not the players,” he explained.

“I’m very optimistic and convinced that with the talent at our disposal, we can do it. We will do everything we have to do to put smiles on the people of Zimbabwe,” concluded the Warriors coach.

