Norman Mapeza has revealed the reason behind his exit from Tshakhuma Tsha Madzivhandila FC (TTM) which plays in the South Africa Premiership.

The Zimbabwean gaffer, 48, told TimesLive.co.za that it was a “professional decision” to leave the club after spending only a few days.

He realised that it would be impossible to fine-tune the team to the standard and level of his liking before the season gets underway.

“I’m back at home now,” said Mapeza. “(It was) just a professional decision. I thought I couldn’t build a team under three weeks which was going to compete to my liking. (There is) nothing much to it.”

Mapeza‚ who resigned as Chippa United coach in March after just five months in the job‚ confirmed that he never signed a contract with TTM nor did he take charge of any training session.

“I was just doing an assessment and watched two training games. (My stay with TTM) was just for assessment my brother‚” he added.

