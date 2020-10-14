Warriors defender Partson ‘Yellow’ Jaure has thanked the football family for their prayers and good wishes after the career-threatening road accident he was involved in.

The Dynamos centre back was involved in a nasty crash near Prince Edward School in March but underwent a successful head surgery and has recovered.

Speaking at a Dynamos function yesterday, the former Pretoria University man expressed gratitude to the local football fraternity.

“I was in a critical situation I don’t wanna lie. But everything went well,” he said.

” I would like to thank my teammates and everyone who helped me, even the supporters for all the prayers and support. I wanna thank everyone because I was really in a crisis but everything is now fine and Im 100% fit now.”

” I have started light training and no longer feel any pain every time I do so,” he said.

