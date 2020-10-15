CAF has confirmed upholding the ban on Barbourfields Stadium to host senior men’s games.

The venue, along with the rest of the stadiums in the country, was banned from hosting any international match due to poor condition.

Renovations were carried but the Sports and Recreation Commission (SRC) director-general, Prince Mupazviriho revealed in June that the venue would not be able to host the national team again as it was too old for expansion.

CAF has now confirmed the development in a letter to ZIFA, reading: “With relation to Barbourfields Stadium, based on the information received, the decision is to upheld the ban for use in CAF Men’s Senior matches.”

The Bulawayo stadium, however, can still host low-tier matches such as those featuring the country’s national youth teams.

Meanwhile, the National Sports Stadium has been given temporary approval to host the Warriors’ games.

The development means the Afcon game against Algeria will happen on home soil and avoiding hosting the encounter elsewhere, possibly in South Africa.

Comments

comments