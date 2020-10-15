CAF has confirmed the match officials who will take charge of the Warriors’ back-to-back Afcon qualifiers against Algeria next month.

The national team will travel to Algiers for the matchday three tie on 12 November before hosting the North Africans at National Sports Stadium four days later in matchday 4.

According to information released by the continental body, Cameroonian officials will oversee the first match in Algeria. 38-year old Alioum Alioum who officiated the 2019 Afcon final will be the centre referee.

Alioum had taken charge of a Warriors’ game before as he officiated the encounter against Egypt at the Afcon tournament last year.

He will be assisted by Elvis Guy Noupue Nguegoue and Sanda Oumarou with Blaise Yuven Ngwa the 4th official and Massa Diarra from Mauritania as the match commissioner.

Sudanese officials will oversee the return fixture in Harare with Mahmood Ismail as the centre referee, and assisted by Mohammed Abdallah Ibrahim and Ahmed Nagei Subahi.

Elsiddig Mahamed El Treefe is the fourth official while Raoul Romain Arizaka Rabekoto of Madagascar is the match commissioner.

