Moroccan giants Raja Casablanca have reportedly made a US$1 million offer to secure Prince Dube from Azam.

The Zimbabwean striker has been on fire since arriving in Tanzania in August, scoring seven goals in all the seven matches, including friendlies, he has played in. He was also named Tanzania Premier League’s September Player of the Month.

According to the Herald, the performances have attracted Raja’s interest, but Azam are unlikely to accept the offer.

An unnamed source told the publication: “Yes, there is interest from Raja Casablanca, and some crazy figures are being talked about, but it’s unlikely to happen because Azam would rather have Prince completing this season playing for them.

“A million United States dollars is good money, anywhere in the world, but Azam are not desperate for money right now and, given a choice between winning the league, and getting a million dollars, the club’s owners will go for the league.

“That is where things get complicated for this deal to go through, right now, because the Tanzanian club want their player to, at least, complete the season in their team.”

Dube has also, in the past months, linked with a move to France despite joining Azam. His agent, Gibson Mahachi, said in August that the Tanzanian side would release the player to undergo trials at two unnamed French clubs once the coronavirus travelling restrictions are lifted.

