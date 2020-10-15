Terrence Dzvukamanja has been nominated for the Nedbank Cup Player of the Year at the 2020 PSL Awards.

The Zimbabwean forward made four appearances in the tournament and scored six goals as he helped the now-defunct Bidvest Wits to reach the semifinal.

The 26-year old is battling for the award with Motjeka Madisha of Mamelodi Sundowns and Victor Letsoalo of Bloemfontein Celtic.

Here are the PSL Awards Nominees:

MTN8 Last Man Standing:

Ronwen Williams (SuperSport United)

Bradley Grobler (SuperSport United)

Clayton Daniels (SuperSport United)

TKO Player of the Tournament:

Gaston Sirino (Mamelodi Sundowns)

Hlompho Kekana (Mamelodi Sundowns)

Judas Moseamedi (Maritzburg United)

Nedbank Cup Player of the Tournament:

Terrence Dzvukamanja (Bidvest Wits)

Motjeka Madisha (Mamelodi Sundowns)

Victor Letsoalo (Bloem Celtic)

Nedbank Most Promising Player of the Tournament:

Keletso Makgalwa (Mamelodi Sundowns)

Sifiso Ngobeni (Bloem Celtic)

Evidence Makgopa (Baroka)

ABSA Premiership Young Player of the Year:

bongokuhle Hlongwane (Maritzburg United)

Goodman Mosele (Baroka)

Sphesihle Maduna (AmaZulu)

ABSA Premiership Goalkeeper of the Season:

Dennis Onyango(Mamelodi Sundowns)

Daniel Akpeyi (Kaizer Chiefs)

Ronwen Williams (SuperSport United)

ABSA Premiership Defender of the Season:

Motjeka Madisha (Mamelodi Sundowns)

Daniel Cardoso (Kaizer Chiefs)

Rushine De Reuck (Maritzburg United)

ABSA Premiership Midfielder of the Season:

Themba Zwane (mamelodi Sundowns)

Thabo Nadada (Cape Town City)

Lebogang Manyama (Kaizer Chiefs)

ABSA Premiership Player’s Player of the Season:

Themba Zwane (Mamelodi Sundowns)

Lebogang Manyama (Kaizer Chiefs)

Hlompho Kekana (Mamelodi Sundowns)

ABSA Premiership Coach of the Season:

Pitso Mosimane (Mamelodi Sundowns)

Ernst Middendorp (Kaizer Chiefs)

Eric Tinkler (Maritzburg United)

ABSA Premiership Footballer of the Season:

Themba Zwane (Mamelodi Sundowns)

Peter Shalulile (Highlands Park)

Samir Nurkovic (Kaizer Chiefs)

Gaston Sirino (Mamelodi Sundowns)

Comments

comments