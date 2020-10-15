TTM, which were previously linked with Norman Mapeza, have appointed Joel Masutha as their head coach.

Masutha will be assisted by Lucky Nelukau while the goalkeeper’s coach is Bosondo Stephane.

The club chairman, Lawrence Mulaudzi, confirmed the appointments at a press conference on Thursday.

Read Also: TTM chaos & unprofessionalism further explains why Mapeza decided to leave

The development follows after Mapeza, 48, turned down the contract offer from the SA Premier Soccer League newcomers. He spent a few days with the team but did not take charge of any training session.

The Zimbabwean gaffer explained his exit, saying he realised that it was impossible to fine-tune the team to the standard and level of his liking before the season gets underway.

Meanwhile, TTM will commence their season this weekend in the MTN8 semifinal clash against SuperSport United.

Comments

comments