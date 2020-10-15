Norman Mapeza’s decision to pack his bags and leave DStv new boys Tshakhuma Tsha Madzivhandila (TTM) might have been an odd one but it was a justifiable choice after all.

TTM is the club which bought the franchise of former champions Bidvest Wits in June but the manner in which the club is being run prompted for experts to question their readiness for top-flight football.

Mapeza was on the verge on becoming the Limpopo-based side’s new coach but walked away at the 11th hour with less than a week before the team takes on SuperSport United in the MTN 8.

The Zimbabwean tactician was diplomatic in explaining his decision to leave TTM but reports in South Africa, of the unprofessional and disorganised manner in which the club is being run, might explain why Mapeza decided to leave.

South African publication The Sowetan exclusively-revealed that the executive appointed by owner Masala Mulaudzi is absolutely clueless on how to run a professional football club and are failing to conduct basic errands.

The paper alleges that the club could not even provide a bus to transport players who were training in Pretoria to Limpopo and some of them (the players) ended up providing their own transport.

“There is no professionalism there. Now they don’t want Oupa Manyisa because they have failed to fulfill their promise to him. They have not paid him his signing-on fee,” a source told The Sowetan.

“This team is so disorganised. They want to do things late. When they left for Polokwane (from Pretoria), they didn’t have a bus. Some players went there in their cars while others didn’t travel. It is a mess.” he added.

Comments

comments