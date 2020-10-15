Warriors striker Prince Dube’s impressive form in front of goal continues after he netted again in Azam’s 3-0 win over Mwadui FC in the Tanzanian Premier League on Thursday.
The 23-year-old has been in scintillating form for Azam in the early stage of the season and had scored five goals in five league matches prior to today’s game.
READ: Moroccan giants want Prince Dube- Report
The former Highlanders gunslinger scored Azam’s second goal of the game on the hour mark, taking his tally for the season to six, with three assists as well.