Washington Arubi has been named as the new vice-captain of South African Premier Soccer League newcomers Tshakhuma Tsha Madzivhandila (TTM).

The 35-year old Zimbabwean goalkeeper joined the Limpopo-based club last week as a free agent on a two-year contract.

Arubi’s appointment was confirmed by TTM’s chairman, Lawrence Mulaudzi, at a press conference on Thursday.

Lehlohnolo Nyonane was named as the captain while Brighton Mhlongo is the second deputy.

Meanwhile, the club also unveiled twenty-two new signings for the 2020/21 season at the presser. Some of the notable names include Justin Shonga, Augustine Mulenga, Lerato Lamola, Gustavo Paez, Ayanda Nkili and Nicholus Lukhubeni.

Comments

comments