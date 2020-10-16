Terrence Dzvukamanja will wear Jersey No 37 in his debut season at Orlando Pirates.

The Zimbabwean forward joined the Soweto giants three weeks ago after leaving Bidvest Wits who sold their PSL franchise to TTM. He signed a three-year contract with the club.

Dzvukamanja opted to retain the number 37 which he also used at Wits last season.

Comments

comments