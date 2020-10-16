The Government, through the Ministry of Youth, Sport, Arts and Recreation, has approved the return of football in the country.

The sport was last played in April before it was suspended due to the coronavirus lockdown. The 2020 league campaign had not started by then with only the Castle Challenge Cup played.

As the government eased lockdown regulations in recent months, Zifa was asked to present a proposal on the safe return of football.

And following the approval, the games will now be played in a bio-bubble environment.

This means the season will get underway in a central location which is relatively isolated from the outside world to minimize the risk of the infection.

The campaign will also take a phased approach using the mini-league concept.

Comments

comments