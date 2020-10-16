The Zimbabwe Football Association (ZIFA) has perhaps corrected the mistakes they made in organising the Malawi friendly by sending player invitations well in time before the blockbuster back to back AFCON qualifiers against Algeria.

ZIFA became the laughing stock in the country due to the shambolic manner in which they handled preparations for the Flames clash, as some invitations to some clubs requesting for players, were sent late, leading to the unavailability of the players.

Soccer24 is however reliably-informed that the country’s football governing body has made a giant leap towards correcting all that, as invitations for the two games, slated for November 12 and 16 respectively, have already been sent to some clubs already.

“Yes, some of the players who took part in the Malawi friendly returned to their respective clubs with invitation letters in advance for the Algeria games,” a source at 53 Livingston Avenue said.

ZIFA this week appointed Wellington Mpandare as the Warriors team manager on a three year deal, a development welcomed by many as the association clearly struggled in that area in the absence of the former Gunners official.

