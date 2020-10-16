Kaitano Tembo says he is seeing progress in his SuperSport United team and has set new targets for the 2020/21 season.

The Zimbabwean gaffer guided Matsantsantsa a Pitori to the MTN8 triumph in the last term before ending the league campaign on number 5.

Speaking ahead of the season opener in the MTN8 semifinal clash against TTM this weekend, Tembo said he wants to finish with better records this time.

“What’s important for me is progress. When I took over the club, as a caretaker coach, we were 14th and two points above relegation, but we ended up finishing seventh,” he said.

“In the following term, when I was appointed as a full-time coach, we lost the MTN8 final on penalties to Cape Town City and finished sixth.

“In the past season, we won the MTN8 Cup and finished fifth. So, for me, I see progress and building.”

