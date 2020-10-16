In-form Zimbabwean striker Prince Dube scored his sixth goal in the 2020/21 Tanzanian Premier League.

Below is the strike;

Comments

comments

Related posts:

  1. Chipezeze shines in Limpopo derby
  2. Pitso reveals why ‘monster’ Billiat is Sundowns’ biggest threat tomorrow
  3. Hadebe’s Malatyaspor returns to winning ways
  4. Video: Mutuma’s goal which ended an 11-year old record