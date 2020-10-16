Video: Prince Dube’s cheeky finish Soccer24 on 16 Oct, 2020 In-form Zimbabwean striker Prince Dube scored his sixth goal in the 2020/21 Tanzanian Premier League. Below is the strike; https://u83y9h.c2.acecdn.net/wp-content/uploads/2020/10/IMG_8697.mp4 Share this:Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Comments comments Related posts: Chipezeze shines in Limpopo derby Pitso reveals why ‘monster’ Billiat is Sundowns’ biggest threat tomorrow Hadebe’s Malatyaspor returns to winning ways Video: Mutuma’s goal which ended an 11-year old record