New boys TTM host Kaitano Tembo’s SuperSport United in an MTN 8 quarter final this afternoon.

TTM is the team which bought the franchise of former league champions Bidvest Wits.

Here is how the two teams line up;

TTM: Mhlongo, Lukhubeni, Nkili, Nonyane, Theron, Timm, Maphangule, Ngema, Lamola, Ngele, Shonga.

SUBS: Arubi, Manaka, Monyamane.

SuperSport United: Williams, Daniels, Kekana, Khumalo, Bhasera, Mokoena, Rayners, Lungu, Gabuza, Grobler, Webber.

SUBS: Pule, Chigova, Moralo, Mathebula, Ndhondhi, Phillips, Mbule, Appollis, Mohomi.

Kick off is 15:00 live on SABC 1 and SuperSport 2.

