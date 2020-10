Teenage Hadebe is starting on the bench again as Yeni Malatyaspor play Konyaspor in the matchday 5 of the Turkish Super Lig.

The Zimbabwean defender came on as a substitute in the previous game and featured for just six minutes.

He has so far made three appearances in this campaign, starting only once when he played the entire ninety minutes of the game against Trabzonspor last month.

His total time on the field after round four of the league stands at just 105 minutes.

Kick-off is at 3 pm CAT.

