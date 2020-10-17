Marshall Munetsi will miss another game for Stade de Reims due to suspension.

The Zimbabwean midfielder was not included in the squad for today’s Ligue 1 Round 7 match against Lorient after he received a third yellow card in a period of ten official matches.

Munetsi was booked in the 2-2 draw at Rennais last weekend while the other yellow card came in Round three of the campaign and the third one was carried forward from last season.

The suspension follows after the player served a red card ban in the game before the trip to Rennais.

Meanwhile, Munetsi has made seven appearances across all competitions in this season thus far.

