Justin Shonga has confirmed that a couple of European teams wanted to sign him, but Orlando Pirates blocked the transfers.

The Zambian forward, who joined South African PSL newcomers TTM this week, was reportedly targeted by Portugues and French clubs during the 2019/20 season.

Speaking to the media on Thursday, Shonga explained: “I wanted to leave South Africa and go to Europe.

“Clubs were waiting for me, but unfortunately, Pirates didn’t want to release me at the time.

“By the time they released me, the transfer window was closed in Europe, and they said I could only make the move in January.”

Speaking on his transfer to TTM, the 23-year old said: “I think this move was planned by Pirates.

“I didn’t even know I was going to come to this side. I had my own plans with my agent.”

“By the time the season was done I think they had already spoken and I was just called to the office by the chairman (Irvin Khoza). That’s when I knew about it.”

