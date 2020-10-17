Cristiano Ronaldo has responded Italy’s sports minister Vincenzo Spadafora’s allegations that he broke the health protocol after testing positive for coronavirus.

Spadafora accused the Juventus forward of infringing the rules by flying back to Italy from national team duty in Portugal following his positive test.

In an Instagram video, Ronaldo hit back and said he the minister lied.

“I followed all the protocols and I will continue to follow them, my conscience is clear…. Everything I did was authorised.”

“They said I broke Italian law and this and that… it’s all lies, I did everything properly.

“We did everything the right way — leaving the [Portugal] team, in the air ambulance, arriving in Turin… I did not have contact with anyone.”

