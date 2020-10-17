Walter Musona has confirmed that he is training with Baroka, but there is no deal yet.

The 24-year-old Zimbabwean winger was with Polokwane City last season where he made a total of 14 appearances and scored one goal.

“I’m training with Baroka FC now, at the moment I’m still just training,” Musona told KickOff.com.

“I’m not sure for how long or for how many days, but I’m training there. But ya, everything is okay this side. I hope I sign because I need to play in the PSL.”

Should the deal complete, Musona would become the second Zimbabwean player to leave City following their relegation from the top-flight. Goalkeeper George Chigova left the club last month to join SuperSport United.

Comments

comments