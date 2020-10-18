Zimbabwe international Tinotenda Kadewere will make his second start in the Lyon first XI this afternoon against Strasbourg.

The lanky striker was in the starting line-up in the previous round versus Marseille and managed to play for 77 minutes. He put on a fair performance in the encounter and almost had his name on the scoresheet but his goal was ruled out for an offside after a VAR review.

Coach Rudi Garcia has given him another opportunity to start, playing on the right along with Memphis Depay and Toko Ekambi in the front line in a 4-3-3 formation.

Kick-off is at 1 pm CAT.

Here is the line up chosen by coach Garcia:

