Here is the confirmed team news for the MTN 8 quarter-final between Kaizer Chiefs and Maritzburg United:

Kaizer Chiefs: Khune ©, Frosler, Cardoso, Mphahlele, Sasman, Baccus, Agay, Ngcobo, Billiat, Kambole, Parker

Subs: Bvuma, Castro, Moleko, Zulu, Ngezana, Mashiane, Blom, Sifama, Lesako

Maritzburg United: Mpandle, Sanoka, Allie, Kutumela, De Reuck, Bongo Mbourou, Buchanan, Claasen, Morgan, Hlongwane, Moseamedi.

Subs: Barr, Ismail, Hlubi, Shandu, Modise, Bhengu

Kick off is 15:00 live on SuperSport 2 and SABC 1.

