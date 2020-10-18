Kaizer Chiefs vice captain Willard ‘Salt and Vinegar’ Katsande will miss this afternoon’s MTN 8 quarter-final clash against Maritzburg United due to suspension.

Gavin Hunt’s men will host the Team of Choice at the FNB Stadium with a place in the semi-final up for grabs but they will be without the tough-tackling Zimbabwean midfielder.

Katsande got a yellow card in Amakhosi’s last league game of the 2019/20 season against Baroka, his eighth caution of the season.

Chiefs will also be without Lebogang Manyama, who is also suspended.

The game kicks off at 15:00 live on SuperSport 2 and SABC 1.

Comments

comments