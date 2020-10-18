Warriors coach Zdravko Logarušić says he is delighted by Tino Kadewere, Knowledge Musona and Khama Billiat’s performances for their respective clubs today.

Kadewere scored his first goal for Olympic Lyon in their 3-2 win over Strasbourg, Musona scored and provided an assist in Kas Eupen’s 2-0 win over R. Excel while Khama Billiat provided two assists in Kaizer Chiefs’ 2-1 victory over Maritzburg United in the MTN 8.

Contacted for a comment, Logarušić said: “I was watching, I was following everything. Khama assisted from two corners, I also saw the position he played. Tino finished after a run on the right, I follow everything.”

The trio’s fruitful Sunday is obviously music to the ears of Logarušić, who watches all the players abroad with one eye on the blockbuster AFCON qualifiers against Algeria and the Croat admitted he is happy with the players’ performance.

“Of course it makes me happy when players try go reach their best form. They are going step by step and lets hope that form will also be there in November (against Algeria. Lets hope there will be no injuries too, so that we try to do something special,” he said.

