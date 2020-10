Knowledge Musona will start in KAS Eupen’s starting XI this afternoon as the Zimbabwean striker is shifted to the another position.

Eupen play Royal Excel Mouscron in the Belgian Premier League at 4 pm CAT.

Musona who has been employed as a central or wide midfielder this season will play as an attacking midfielder behind the two strikers in a 4-4-2 diamond formation.

The Warriors captain has featured eight times and scored once for Eupen this term.

Here is how the team lines up:

