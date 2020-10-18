Video: Musona’s goal for KAS Eupen Soccer24 on 18 Oct, 2020 Warriors captain Knowledge Musona found the back of the net in KAS Eupen’ game against R. Excel in the Belgian League. The Smiling Assassin thrust Eupen ahead in the 47th minute. Watch the goal below; Share this:Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Comments comments Related posts: Charlton boss confirms interest from other clubs for Bonne Tendayi Darikwa injury update Zimbabwean players based in Europe round up Billiat scores in Sundowns win over Free State Stars