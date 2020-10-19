Terrence Dzvukamanja has admitted there is a lot of competition at Orlando Pirates but says he will use every opportunity he gets to play football.

The 26-year old moved to the Soweto giants last month and made his debut on Saturday in the MTN8 quarterfinal victory against Cape Town City. The forward started and scored the solitary goal in the encounter, heading in a cross from Wayde Jooste in the 23rd minute.

Speaking after the match, Dzvukamanja conceded that it’s not easy to get into the Pirates’ first team.

“It is not easy to play here, because there is a lot of competition,” he said. “So for me, I just said to myself ‘Terry, use the time you have got’ and I must give thanks to the coaches and my teammates.

“Without them, I was not going to score. So I give credit to them.”

