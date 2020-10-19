Tinotenda Kadewere dedicated his first goal in the French Ligue 1 at Lyon on Sunday to his late brother who died in August.

The Warriors striker started in the 3-2 victory against Strasbourg and scored the opening goal in the 12th minute. The appearance was his second successive start this season.

Reacting to the goal, Kadewere posted on Instagram saying: “Happy to score my first goal in the Ligue 1 and (I am) happy with the victory today. We keep working hard for more Lyon . . . this one for you in heaven #Maronga.”

