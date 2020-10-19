Tatenda Mkuruva has been named in the Team of the Season of the National Independent Soccer Association (NISA) in the USA.

The Zimbabwean goalkeeper put on some brilliant performances that saw him named man of the match a couple of times. He is the only Michigan Stars player in the Best XI team that was selected by the league’s broadcast partners.

The 2020 Fall NISA Championship Tournamet All-Tournament Team as determined by our broadcast partners #NISAFCT20 pic.twitter.com/BVoo3BS476 — NISA Official (@NISALeague) October 16, 2020

The recognition comes in Mkuruva’s debut season in the American’s third-tier league. He joined the Detroit-based club in 2019 from Buildcon in Zambia.

The 24-year’s performance in the campaign also earned him a call-up to the national team for the first time in three years. However, he pulled out of the squad for the Malawi friendly, along with several other foreign-based stars, after Zifa failed to arrange his trip to Zimbabwe on time.

Nonetheless, Mkuruva is expected to make it in the squad that will face Algeria in back-to-back Afcon qualifiers next month.

