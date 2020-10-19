Ex-Kaizer Chiefs midfielder Siphiwe Tshabalala has joined AmaZulu after spending over a year without a club.

Tshabalala, 36, was unveiled by the club on Monday together with Luvuyo Memela, Xola Mlambo, Augustine Mulenga, Sicelo Mkhize, Siphelele Nene, Makhehleni Makhaula, Thembela Sikhakhane, Limbikani Mzava, Samnkelo Gwazela, Siphelele Mthembu.

Mulenga is joining Usuthu after cancelling his contract with TTM which he signed this month.

The new arrivals boost AmaZulu’s squad ahead of the new season. The Durban-based team will get its campaign underway with a home fixture at the Jonsson Kings Park stadium against Pirates on October 24.

