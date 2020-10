Zimbabwean striker David Moyo was on target despite his side Hamilton Accies being thrashed 2-4 by Aberdeen in the Scottish Premiership on Tuesday.

The dreadlocked striker struck from close range to pull one back for his side just after the half-hour mark, after they had trailed 4-0 in a disastrous first half.

Hamilton find themselves in more danger after the loss, they sink into further problems.

They are anchoring the table with a paltry seven points from 11 games so far this season.

