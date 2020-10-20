Jimmy Dzingai has joined Zambian Super League champions Nkana FC on a two-year contract.

The Zimbabwean defender switched to the Kitwe-based club after leaving Power Dynamos that also play in the same league.

Announcing the signing, Nkana said: “Jimmy Dzingai is officially a Kalampa.

“Please welcome the Zimbabwean international and now former Power Dynamos Centre-Back defender to the family. The towering defender has signed a two-year contract with Nkana FC.”

Dzingai, who arrived in Zambia in 2018 from Yadah, will be playing in the Champions League in the next season.

