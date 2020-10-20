The ZIFA Executive Committee has co-opted Central Region chairman, Stanley Chapeta, into the national board as replacement of Chamunorwa Chiwanza who was expelled in August last year.

Chiwanza, an ally of former president Philip Chiyangwa, was found guilty of fraud and bringing local football into disrepute. The association accused him of sabotage which resulted in national team players striking during the Afcon 2019.

In a statement released on Tuesday, ZIFA confirmed the elevation of Chapeta who participated and lost against Chimwanza for the exco member post in the last ZIFA polls held in 2018.

The statement reads: “The Zimbabwe Football Association (ZIFA) Executive Committee has co-opted Stanley Chapeta into the national executive in terms of Art. 32(9) of the ZIFA statutes.

“Chapeta, who, at the time of his elevation, was the chair of the ZIFA central region, comes in to fill the gap caused by the expulsion of Chamunorwa Chiwanza by the disciplinary committee in 2019.

“The co-option is with effect from the 12th of October2020when the Executive Committee unanimously agreed to bring him on board.”

Comments

comments