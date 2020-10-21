Remarkably, Algeria have gone for over two-years without losing a game.

The Desert Foxes last lost match on the 16th of October 2018; a 0-1 defeat to Benin in an AFCON 2019 qualifier in Cotonou.

Djamel Belmadi’s men qualified for the continental spectacle in Cairo and won it impressively.

Since their historic AFCON triumph, the Foxes have hammered Zambia 5-0 and edged Botswana 1-0, two of their opponents in the qualifying group for the 2021 edition, which also includes Zimbabwe- their next opponents.

During the two-year period in question, Algeria have played international friendlies in which they have beaten Nigeria Tunisia and Qatar with identical 1-0 scoreline, clobbered Colombia 3-0, beaten Mali 3-2, drew with DRC (1-1), Burundi(1-1) and recently played out an impressive 2-2 draw with Mexico.

Against this background, all eyes are on Warriors coach Zdvravko Logarušić, who faces the task of handing the African champions their first defeat in over 24 months when the two sides meet in November.

Algeria have never beaten Zimbabwe though, that is one record many in the local football family are desperately-clinging too.

Can there be another record though, of Zimbabwe being the first team to beat the Desert Foxes in over two years?

