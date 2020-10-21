Terrence Dzvukamanja is in line to take home 150,000 rands at the South African PSL awards set for Thursday.

The Zimbabwean forward was nominated for the Nedbank Cup Player of the Tournament award after he made four appearances in the competition and scored six goals as he helped the now-defunct Bidvest Wits to reach the semifinal.

The 26-year old, who is the only Zimbabwean shortlisted, is battling for the award with Motjeka Madisha of Mamelodi Sundowns and Victor Letsoalo of Bloemfontein Celtic.

According to information released on Tuesday, the winner in the category will pocket R150,000.

The Footballer of the Season will take R250,000 while the Telkom Knockout Player of the Tournament will get R200,000, and R80,000 for MTN8 Last Man Standing award.

Here are the prize monies for each category:

Footballer of the Season: R250 000

Absa Premiership Player’s Player of the Season: R200 000

Absa Premiership Coach of the Season: R75 000

Absa Premiership Goalkeeper of the Season: R50 000

Absa Premiership Defender of the Season: R50 000

Absa Premiership Midfielder of the Season: R50 000

Absa Premiership Young Player of the Season: R50 000

Absa-lutely Awesome Goal of the Season: R50 000

Absa Premiership Top Goalscorer of the Season: R50 000

MTN8 Last Man Standing: R80 000

Telkom Knockout Player of the Tournament: R200 000

Nedbank Cup Most Promising Player: R50 000

Nedbank Cup Player of the Tournament: R150 000

GladAfrica Championship Top Goalscorer of the Season: R50 000

Referee of the Season: R50 000

Assistant Referee of the Season: R40 000

