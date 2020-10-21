Match day 1 of the 2020/21 UEFA Champions League season came to and end with some shocking and impressive results.

A depleted Shakhtar Donetsk, which was missing ten regular players for various reasons, stunned Real Madrid 3-2 in the Spanish capital.

Donetsk raced to a 3-0 half time lead with Zinedine Zidane’s charges could not recover from as Luka Modric and Vinicius’ second half strikes only but just put respectability on the scoreline.

Defending champions Bayern Munich sent early warning shots with a comprehensive 4-0 thrashing of Atletico Madrid.

Liverpool edged Ajax 1-0 in Amsterdam. Nicholas Tagliafico’s first half own goal proved decisive.

Romelu Lukaku’s 90th minute equalizer salvaged a point for Inter Milan, as they played out a 2-2 draw with Borrusia Monchengladbach in Milan.

Pep Guardiola’s Manchester City beat FC Porto 3-1 at the Etihad thanks to goals by Sergio Aguero, Ikay Gundogan and Fellan Torres.

Comments

comments