UEFA has denounced the idea of setting up a new 18-man super league competition that will rival the Champions League.

A report by SkySports on Tuesday claimed that FIFA is backing the plans to create the $6b-super league that will feature Europe’s wealthiest clubs. Real Madrid is one of the clubs spearheading the proposal while Liverpool, Manchester United and AC Milan are said to be interested.

However, UEFA is not part of the plans, and the football body has warned of the damage that would be caused to soccer by the potential creation of the league consisting of only the continent’s elite teams.

“The principles of solidarity, of promotion, relegation and open leagues are non-negotiable,” UEFA said in a statement.

“It is what makes European football work and the Champions League the best sports competition in the world. UEFA and the clubs are committed to build on such strength not to destroy it to create a super league of 10, 12, even 24 clubs, which would inevitably become boring.”

In response, according to AP, FIFA did not push back on the reports, saying: “FIFA does not wish to comment and participate in any speculation about topics which come up every now and then, and, for which, institutional structures and regulatory frameworks are well in place at national, European and global level.”

