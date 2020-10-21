The Zimbabwe Football Association (ZIFA) has welcomed the the proposed bio-bubble setup meant for the resumption of local football.

The 2020 Castle Lager Premier Soccer League has been on hold since March owing to the Covid-19 crisis but the Sports and Recreation Commission (SRC) gave the green light for the resumption of football in the country, a development which ZIFA have embraced.

“The Zimbabwe Football Association is now going ahead with preparations for resumption of football having received clearance from government on 16

October 2020,” reads a statement by the national association.

“We are grateful for government’s decision to allow the country’s most followed sport to be played, albeit in a staggered manner, because the football ecosystem is critical to the well-being of many individuals and families in Zimbabwe.”

ZIFA is committed to leading the safe return of football by funding the testing of players and paying referees’ fees. We are still engaging government on how other cost centres can be funded to ensure that the return of football happens flawlessly. We are optimistic that government and other stakeholders will collaborate with us to allow the safe return of football.

Continued the statement: “We are hoping that teams can return to training by the 26th of October 2020 if all engagements go on smoothly.

Thereafter, it has been agreed that six weeks of preparations will take place before actual matches commence. The bubble tournament could not have come at a better time because it will give our Warriors technical team the opportunity to select a competitive squad for the 2021 African Nations Championship

(CHAN).

