The Mighty Warriors have been drawn in Group C of the 2020 COSAFA Women’s Championship scheduled for next month in Port Elizabeth, South Africa.

Ten teams will participate in the tournament that will run from 3-14 November.

Zimbabwe’s group has Botswana and Tanzania while hosts and defending champions South Africa are the top seeds in Group A and have been drawn alongside Eswatini, Comoros and Angola.

Zambia will come up against old foes Malawi and Lesotho in Group B.

Only the top team in each pool and the best runner-up advance to the semifinals.

Draw:

Group A

South Africa

Eswatini

Comoros

Angola

Group B

Zambia

Malawi

Lesotho

Group C

Zimbabwe

Botswana

Tanzania

