Cristiano Ronaldo will miss Juventus’ Champions League clash against Barcelona next week after testing positive for coronavirus again.

The 35-year old contracted the virus on national duty with Portugal during the October international break and had hoped to recover before the clash against the Catalan giants on Wednesday.

But after the second test, he is still infected, ruling him out of the tie in Turin, according to Marca.

The latest developments, meanwhile, delays the first Champions League meeting between Ronaldo and his long time rival, Lionel Messi. The two will have to wait for the Matchday 6 game in December to play against each other for the first time in the tournament.

