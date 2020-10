Bulawayo born Zimbabwean hip hop artist Cray the IG has released a song in honour of former Warriors captain Peter Ndlovu.

Ndlovu, arguably the finest footballer to ever come out of this land, is also the all time leading goalscorer for the Zimbabwe national team.

His well-documented history in the game paved way for Cray to write a song in his honour.

Check out the video of the song below;

