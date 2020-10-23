Dean Smith’s early pace setters Aston Villa will be looking to continue their fine form when they host equally impressive Leeds United at Villa Park tonight.

Here is how the two teams line up;

Aston Villa:Martinez; Cash, Konsa, Mings, Targett; Trezeguet, Douglas Luiz, McGinn, Grealish; Barkley; Watkins.

Subs: Steer, Elmohamady, Engels, Hourihane, Traore, Nakamba, Davis.

Leeds: Meslier; Dallas, Koch, Ayling, Alioski; Struijk; Costa, Klich, Rodrigo, Harrison; Bamford. Subs: Casilla, Davis, Shackleton, Hernandez, Roberts, Poveda, Raphina

