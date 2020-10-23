Kaizer Chiefs vice-captain Willard Katsande is set to return to the team after serving his suspension in the MTN8 win over Maritzburg United last weekend.

The Zimbabwean will be available for selection in tomorrow’s league season opener against Mamelodi Sundowns.

He returns to the fold along with Lebogang Manyama who was also on suspension.

But it’s still unknown whether Katsande will start in the encounter with coach Gavin Hunt recently admitting the Zimbabwean midfielder faces a serious challenge for his spot from an emerging crop of players.

The coach said on Marawa Sport Worldwide on Metro FM: “These guys (Katsande and Bernard Parker) have given some unbelievable service to football.

“They have won a lot of trophies, they have been here for some time. I understand that people are always looking for something special.

“But, until somebody comes up, like right now with our situation, and puts his hand up and says “I am willing”. Willard and Bernard both know that these young players are good like the young (Njabulo) Bloem in Katsande’s place.

“He had a fantastic game (against Maritzburg United), came on and changed the game.”

Kick-Off for the match is at 3:30 pm.

