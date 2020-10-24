The 2020/21 DStv Premiership kicks off today with the headline fixture being Kaizer Chiefs versus Mamelodi Sundowns at the FNB Stadium.

Here is how the two sides line up for the clash, which starts at 15:30 live on SuperSport 2.

Kaizer Chiefs: Khune ©, Frosler, Cardoso, Mphahlele, Sasman, Katsande, Manyama, Ngcobo, Billiat, Castro, Parker

Subs: Bvuma, Baccus, Ntshangase, Zulu, Ngezana, Mashiane, Blom, Sifama, Lesako

Mamelodi Sundowns: Onyango, Morena, Lakay, Nascimento, Madisha, Jali, Coetzee, Kekana, Erasmus, Zwane, Shalulile.

Subs: Mweene, Mudau, Lebusa, Maluleka, Mvala, Modiba, Domingo, Mkhulise, Maboe.

