Warriors star Khama Billiat is known for being stylish and having good taste when it comes to fashion.

The Kaizer Chiefs winger’s new look will, however, take many by surprise. He is now spotting dreadlocks.

Check out the images below;

The Zimbabwean forward now spots dreadlocks.

He is expected to debut his new hair style in league season opener against Mamelodi Sundowns on Saturday afternoon.

 

