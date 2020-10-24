Pictures: Khama Billiat now spotting dreadlocks Soccer24 on 24 Oct, 2020 Warriors star Khama Billiat is known for being stylish and having good taste when it comes to fashion. The Kaizer Chiefs winger’s new look will, however, take many by surprise. He is now spotting dreadlocks. Check out the images below; The Zimbabwean forward now spots dreadlocks. He is expected to debut his new hair style in league season opener against Mamelodi Sundowns on Saturday afternoon. Share this:Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Comments comments Related posts: Kaizer Chiefs coach Middendorp delighted with Billiat return No game time guarantee for Khama Billiat on his return from injury Billiat’s agent plays down Sundowns link, reveals interest from Saudi Arabia Zimbabwean internationals light up ABSA Premiership