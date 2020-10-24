Its been a while since Warriors legend and Mamelodi Sundowns team manager Peter Ndlovu was spotted on the Masandawana bench, prompting questions as to why that is.

The former Zimbabwean captain was last seen on the Brazilians’ bench before the novel Covid-19 pandemic brought football to a halt in March.

An investigation by Soccer24 revealed that the role of the Flying Elephant, as Ndlovu was affectionately known during his illustrious career in gold and green, is now more of a players’ welfare than technical, that is why he no longer sits on the bench.

Before he left for Egyptian giants Al Ahly, former Sundowns coach Pitso Mosimane was making use of a ‘match analyst’, one whose role was technical hence sat on the bench, meaning Ndlovu’s role was now more of welfare of the players rather than technical.

Ndlovu still has the same role at Chloorkop in a new system which has three coaches, Rulani Mokwena, Manqoba Mngqithi and Steve Komphela.

Comments

comments